Cruise association and IAATO express concern over recent rare tragic incidents in Antarctica

12th Monday, December 2022 - 11:58 UTC Full article

The Cruise Lines International Association, Clia, has moved to reassure the industry's trade after a “rogue wave” hit Viking Polaris killing one passenger, and injuring four others on a cruise in Antarctica. The accident on the expedition ship took place on November 29, a couple of weeks after two people died during a Zodiac excursion on a Quark Expeditions sailing in the polar region.

Clia called the incident on Viking Polaris, (operating from Ushuaia) in which a US woman died after being struck by shattered glass, “terribly tragic” but “extremely rare”.

IAATO also expressed concern about the two rare accidents, “Major incidents involving tourists in Antarctica are rare, and to have three incident-related fatalities in one season even more so,” said Lisa Kelley from the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, adding ”IAATO carries out a review following “any incident in Antarctica”.

Clia said 2014 was the last time a death had occurred because of a “rogue wave” and highlighted how between 2009 and 2019 the number of cruise operational incidents had dropped by 41%.

“Despite this rarity, we understand the personal impact of losing a loved one and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family at this difficult time,” said a spokesperson.

“The expansive range of regulation, oversight and enforcement begins when a ship is being designed and carries all the way through the ship’s time at sea. Cruise ships today are the safest that ever sailed due to the stringent rules that govern their design and the technological innovations that make cruise ships leaders in operational stewardship.”

Viking cancelled Polaris’s next sailing “after careful consideration”.

In a statement, the line said: “It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident. We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies. We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead.”

Viking said the ship, which launched earlier this year, “sustained limited damage during the incident”.

Quark Expeditions reported a Zodiac boat carrying six passengers “overturned near shore” near Elephant Island in Antarctica on November 15, resulting in two fatalities.

A Quark spokesperson said the line believed the accident was caused by a breaking wave, adding: “We will continue to offer our assistance to those involved during this difficult time.”

Lisa Kelley, deputy executive director and director of operations and government affairs at the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, said: “Major incidents involving tourists in Antarctica are rare, and to have three incident-related fatalities in one season even more so.” She added IAATO carries out a review following “any incident in Antarctica”.