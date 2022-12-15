US/Chile Chamber of Commerce warns rampant crime activity threatens interest of foreign investors

US/Chile Chamber CEO Paula Estévez

The storming of a depot belonging to a sales company, beating up employees, and causing considerable damage to the building and offices has caused not only an impact on Chilean public opinion but also a strong reply from the American-Chile Chamber of Commerce.

The attacked depot and distribution center in metropolitan Santiago de Chile belongs to Mercado Libre (a South American version of US Amazon), and was raided on Tuesday afternoon by a mob of some twenty people, heavily armed who looted the offices, beat the team of some nine security guards and left unchallenged with their booty.

The company said they were working “to minimize the impact among our clients”, but the US/Chile Chamber CEO Paula Estévez pointed out that as representatives of the main foreign investors in Chile, “we consider that a scenario where crime is ever more challenging, with greater violence, this naturally affects the country's attraction for investors.”

“We need to improve levels of law and order and security which is essential for foreign investment to continue contributing to the well being and employment of the Chilean society,” emphasized CEO Estevez.

She added that “such actions as the violent holdup at the distribution center of Mercado Libre, a company member of the Chamber, reaffirms what was expressed in the latest Foreign Investor's Confidence Index, which points out to a significant deterioration in the assessment of security, law and order and criminal activity in Chile, particularly in Santiago the capital”

CEO Estevez concluded this “not only has had an impact on companies but also in their staff and collaborators, plus we can say public opinion”.

In effect Chile allegedly has been suffering a strong erosion of law and order, and people are demanding from government a stronger stand towards violence and crime in general.