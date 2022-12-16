Uruguay's Tourism Minister would like fewer requirements for foreign travelers

Uruguay's Minister of Tourism Tabaré Viera insisted this week that lifting all sanitary requirements from inbound travelers would be “the desirable” thing to do, but admitted that, in the end, such a decision was up to the health authorities who needed to protect the local population first and foremost.

“As soon as it is possible and the situation allows it, the desirable thing is that the fewer formalities a tourist has to do, the better,” Viera said. He also criticized the fact that after 30 years since Mercosur's creation, it is still necessary to go through immigration when traveling between Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay.

Viera also pointed out that his country was looking ahead to a good season, but insisted he would rather see all requirements for the entry of tourists eliminated, including the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

“We are reaching the summer season and the measures are less and less, and it would seem good to us if all requirements were eliminated,” Viera underlined. Regarding the increase in covid-19 cases, Viera said that he sees them as something “occasional” and “no special measures of protocols or greater requirements are being studied.”

After Customs Director Jaime Borgiani said in a TV interview earlier this week that his office would be strict on travelers, Viera acknowledged that his fellow official had the duty to look after the interests of traders and workers, who are severely affected by smuggling.

In a separate announcement, Uruguay's Transport Ministry launched a piece of software for foreign travelers to obtain a tourist pass that will allow them to get through toll booths free of charge automatically for the first 24 hours after their arrival.