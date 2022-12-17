Curfew decreed in 15 Peruvian provinces as unrest mounts

There are 102 road blockades nationwide demanding speedy elections

Peru's President Dina Boluarte Friday decreed a curfew in 15 provinces and the Armed Forces have taken over the country's security following mounting violence since the impeachment of Pedro Castillo Terrones on Dec. 7.

The state of emergency already in force nationwide did little to prevent escalating rioting by demonstrators demanding the closure of Congress and the call for general elections.

So far, 22 people have been reported to have died in various incidents nationwide, in addition to damages to property, particularly strategic places such as airports, road blockades, and further clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

The Ombudsman's Office reported that 17 people have died in acts of violence and five others in traffic accidents and events related to road blockades. It also said 539 people have been injured, of which 271 were civilians and 268 were members of the National Police.

So far, 102 road blockades have been reported nationwide and 22 protests have been registered in 10 departments Apurímac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huánuco, Huancavelica, Junín, Metropolitan Lima, Puno, and Ucayali. Partial and total stoppages are maintained in 2 departments: Cusco and Ayacucho.

In this scenario, two of Boluarte's newly-appointed ministers have already stepped down. Jair Perez (Culture) and Patricia Correa (Education) sent their resignation letters to Boluarte in rejection of the “regrettable events that have taken place in the country, which have resulted in the irreparable loss of brothers and sisters,” which “make my permanence in your government untenable,” Perez argued.

“The death of nationals has no justification whatsoever,” Correa said.