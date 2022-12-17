Princess Anne in the Falklands impressed by Islands continued development and vibrant community

17th Saturday, December 2022

The letter thanking the Falklands for the invitation to mark the commemorations of the 40th anniversary of 1982

Letters of thanks from HRH The Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, and Rear Admiral Jeremy Larken DSO following their recent visit to the Falkland Islands as part of the 40th Anniversary commemorations have been received addressed to MLA John Birmingham, currently the spokesperson for the Legislative Assembly.

Follows the letter from Buckingham Palace, dated 28 November, which reads as follows.

Dear Mr. Birmingham,

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal and Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence have asked me to pass on their thanks to you and MLA colleagues for inviting them to the Falkland Islands this month (November), to mark the conclusion of the commemorations of the 40th anniversary of 1982.

Her Royal Highness and Admiral Lawrence enjoyed the visit immensely and were impressed at the continued growth and development of the Falklands which they saw from their previous visits.

Since 1982 you and your MLA predecessors and the Islands' community have created a vibrant, thriving welcoming society. This was Her Royal Highness fifth visit in total to the Falkland Islands and she enjoyed the focus this time on meeting so many people -- whether in the receptions, formal dinner, walkabout and the excellent vibrant community day at Goose Green.

The Princess Royal and Admiral Lawrence send their best wishes to everyone on the Islands,

Yours Sincerely,

CHJ Davies