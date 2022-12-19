No politicians at World Champs celebration in Buenos Aires

The Aerolineas Argentinas Airbus 330-200 carrying the champions of the world back home from Qatar has already departed from its Rome stopover and is expected to arrive at Buenos Aires' Ezeiza international airport at around 2 am Tuesday, according to data collected by MercoPress from the flightradar24.com website.
The aircraft registered LV-FYH, which has been painted in a special livery for the occasion, landed at Fiumicino at around 2.30 pm local and took off at 4.34 pm after refueling, according to Italian press reports.
According to the national team's Twitter account, the players are to be at noon at the iconic Obelisk in the Argentine capital to celebrate with the fans and without the presence of any political figure.
El plantel CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO partirá el martes al mediodía hacia el obelisco para festejar el título mundial con los hinchas.— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) December 19, 2022
¡Sí, somos CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO! pic.twitter.com/YIjyyYJS4w
“The WORLD CHAMPION squad will depart on Tuesday at noon to the obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans,” the posting read.
There is still no news as to where the government will be declaring a national holiday, but if traffic is blocked along 9 de Julio Avenue it is hard to imagine the City of Buenos Aires can go about business as usual.
An announcement from Casa Rosada in this regard is awaited shortly.
