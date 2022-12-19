Strike at most Brazilian airports still on after court proposal rejected

Brazil's National Union of Aeronauts (SNA) announced that the strike planned for Monday at the main airports nationwide by pilots and flight attendants was still on after they rejected a proposal from the Superior Labor Court (TST).

The airline workers should cross their arms every day between 6 am and 8 am after it was 76.4% of the 5.7 laborers voted during the weekend to turn down TST Deputy Chief Justice Aloysio Corrêa da Veiga's proposal regarding wage updates to combat inflation.

SNA President Henrique Hacklaender told crews to go to the airports but not take off between 6 am and 8 am. The strike is scheduled to take place in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasilia, Belo Horizonte, and Fortaleza.

Hacklaender pointed out that in addition to the wages issue, the workers want better rest conditions, including a ban on changing their days off and compliance with their ground time between flights.

“It is obvious that a tired and poorly paid crew member can represent a risk to aviation,” Hacklaender said.

Last Friday, TST Judge Maria Cristina Peduzzi determined that a minimum of 90% of pilots and flight attendants must be on duty during the strike. The decision was motivated by a lawsuit filed by the National Union of Airline Companies (Snea). In her decision, she denied the recognition of the abusive nature of the strike but determined that the minimum percentage of flying personnel on duty must be maintained.

