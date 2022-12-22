Low cost Jetsmart returns flying Santiago de Chile/Punta Arenas six times a week

Low cost airline Jetsmart is scheduled to resume flying to Punta Arenas from Santiago de Chile this Thursday, after having recovered the Santiago/Puerto Natales route last 5 December, according to Pablo García general manager for the company in Chile.

“Starting Thursday 22 December we are going full ahead with the Magallanes Region, re launching the Santiago/Punta Arenas route, with six weekly flights, while Santiago Puerto Natales will have three weekly flights”, said García.

Jetsmart said the airline flies Airbus A320 and A321, which “has us among the most modern airlines in South America, and with the new technology we are able to save on fuel and strongly diminish our carbon footprint”

“Given the destinations we are offering we are generating greater market competition and thus the best rates to fly and to enjoy the wonderful Magallanes Region”.

Jetsmart currently has 16 international routes and connects with seven South American countries, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay plus 25 domestic destinations, of which fifteen are strictly Smart meaning they do not need to operate from Santiago, for example Punta Arenas/Puerto Montt/Temuco

García also revealed that Punta Arenas Mayor Claudio Radonich had recently contacted representatives from the Sky, Latam and Jetsmart airlines concerned about the cost of air tickets and the scarce availability of seats, both arriving and departing the region. To this must be added the extra traffic expected for the summer season. Apparently Mayor Radonich also presented the case to the Transport ministry, pointing out that the existence of only two airlines was in fact a dual shared monopoly, and a complex situation.

García then underlined that is why “a third airline is so important to moderate ticket prices hikes. ”We are very glad to be back to Punta Arenas and that the destinations to Santiago, to Concepción, to Puerto Montt and to Temuco will be running the whole year round”.