Russian gov't claims US-Ukraine “new” flag has shown its true colors

While Ukraine's envoy to the United Nations Sergey Kyslytsya posted on Twitter an image of the United States flag turned blue and yellow to symbolize solidarity between the two countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova insisted Thursday it actually Kyiv's subordinate status.

On Wednesday, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski was in Washington DC and Kyslytsya was posting his message, US President Joseph Biden announced a new US$ 1.85 billion military aid package, which will include the first deliveries of Patriot air defense systems.

“The thing about which we have been speaking for many years, and nobody believed us, has happened. My congratulations!,” Zakharova stressed while underlining Kyslytsya had published a picture of “the new flag of Ukraine,” which would support Moscow's claim that the US transformed Ukraine into a proxy force to use against Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Patriot systems to be delivered to Ukraine will become legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces “as well as all other types of weapons used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

Peskov underlined that Western countries were “permanently expanding the range and raising the technical level of weapons supplied to Ukraine,” something which suppresses the possibility of a peaceful solution and “unfortunately leads to prolonging the suffering of the Ukrainian people.”