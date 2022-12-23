Argentina: Grandmothers of Plazza de Mayo find 131st grandchild

The Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo Thursday announced they had found the 131st grandchild born from parents who disappeared under the military dictatorship (1976-1983).

The details were given in a ceremony at the House for Identity, in the Memory and Human Rights Space (former ESMA).

“We convened a conference to communicate, with immense happiness, a new restitution,” the organization said in a statement when explaining that the son of Lucía Angela Nadín and Aldo Hugo Quevedo, kidnapped in 1977, had been found.

The couple, originally from Mendoza, had met at Philosophy School and belonged to the People's Revolutionary Army (ERP). After moving to Buenos Aires, they were kidnapped in 1977, when Lucía was two to three months pregnant.

According to the Grandmothers' investigation, the new grandchild is believed to have been born at the Navy Mechanics School (ESMA) detention center, where Thursday's conference was held. The place is now known as Espacio Memoria.

“In recent times, and despite the pandemic, we continue working day by day with hope and with the conviction that we will find our grandsons and granddaughters who may be anywhere in the world,” Grandmothers' leader Estela de Carlotto said.

She insisted that her organization's work was constant, silent, patient, and loving undertaking and that there is still a long way to go.

“Our grandsons and granddaughters are already around 45 years old and surely they are men and women with a life built with their work, knowledge, love, preferences, desires, and families. We, grandmothers, tell them that we want to add truth to their story. We appeal to society to join in. Any information or suspicion is enough to come forward. Do not keep the information to yourselves. Do not remain in doubt. Break the silence. Our grandsons and granddaughters are with us,” Carlotto insisted.

In Grandmother's view, there are some “300 men and women who live with their falsified identity among us.” The last finding had been announced on June 13, 2019.