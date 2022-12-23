Sacrifices and the value of freedom for the Falkland Islands, Phyl Rendell

Phyl Rendell reflects on a anniversary year of commemorations and celebrations

Phyl Rendell, Chair of the Falkland Islands 40th Anniversary Committee, reflects on the ending of such a special year of events, the value of freedom, and what it means for the coming generations of young people who call the Falklands their home...

“As the 40th Anniversary year of the Falklands War ends, the community is reflecting on events.

Islanders have established many more lasting friendships with visiting veterans and Next of Kin, especially when a Pilgrimage of 130 guests came to the Islands for Remembrance weekend in November. A visit of this scale was only possible due to the generously of local people accommodating the visitors in their homes.



”Looking forward, Falkland Islanders are set to continue to build on the freedom they enjoy today after the sacrifices made 40 years ago. Despite the challenges ahead, including climate change and global economic pressures that affect the Islands as much as other countries, there is an even stronger resolve after the 40th Anniversary, to find solutions and grow opportunities for the next generation of young people who call the Falklands their home”.