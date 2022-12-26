Argentine Cabinet Chief has busy Christmas Day in Israel

26th Monday, December 2022 - 10:26 UTC Full article

Rabbi Lau was there during the meeting between Manzur and Herzog

Argentina's Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur spent Christmas Day in Israel, where he arrived last Thursday at the invitation of Chief Rabbi David Baruch Lau.

Manzur met Sunday with President Isaac Herzog at the presidential residence Beit Ha Nassi in Jerusalem's Talbiya neighborhood. Lau, who also chairs Israel's Rabbinical Court, was also present during the encounter.

The Argentine official participated in the Hanukkah ceremony and visited the Shoah Museum, among other activities.

Manzur and Herzog discussed the historical ties between the two countries and the strengthening of bilateral trade, science, technology, and culture achieved in recent years. They also discussed Israel's involvement in water management undertakings in Argentina.

Lau and Manzur then participated in the Hannukah ceremony at the Wailing Wall. The Argentine official lit the last candle of the holy celebration. In his speech, Rabbi Lau thanked the “honorable presence of the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Argentine Republic, Doctor Juan Manzur”, whom he referred to as “my dear friend.”

Earlier Sunday, Manzur joined World Zionist Organization (WSO) President Yaakov Hagoel, in the wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of Theodor Herzl, who is considered the Father of the Israeli State, and visited the Yad Vashem Museum, where he lit the Perpetual Flame of Remembrance in memory of the six million Jews murdered by the Nazi regime during World War II.

During his first term as Governor of the Argentine Province of Tucumán, Manzur visited the Chief Rabbi in Israel in November 2018. Lau went to Tucumán in December 2019 for the opening of a new synagogue in the provincial capital.