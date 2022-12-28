Bolsonaro to skip Lula's inauguration?

28th Wednesday, December 2022 - 19:04 UTC Full article

Most data regarding Bolsonaro's plans include some degree of speculation.

Contradicting press reports are piling up in Brasilia as to the future of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes office on Jan. 1.

Most versions would agree that the former Army captain shall not be attending the inauguration ceremony and that he would rather leave the country at an earlier date, while he is still entitled to use a Brazilian Air Force transport aircraft.

Bolsonaro is said to be fearing prosecution after completing his term, which is why he would rather seek shelter elsewhere before it is too late.

Former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago residence has been mentioned as one of Bolsonaro's possible destinations.

Since losing the Oct. 30 runoff to Lula, Bolsonaro was rarely seen in public, so most data regarding his personal plans include some degree of speculation. The incumbent President is yet to admit Lula's victory.

Bolsonaro is expected to deliver a final speech before the end of his term, in which he would thank his 58 million voters for their support and outline his future work as opposition leader.

The South American rightwing leader reportedly denied he intended to travel to the United States in an interview with an undisclosed US outlet on Wednesday.

Only time will tell.