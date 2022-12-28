Uruguay: Senate agreed in general to social security reform

Changes are being introduced the Uruguayan way, Botana argued

Uruguay's Senate Tuesday issued a broad approval to the social security reform bill, leaving the details to be reviewed Wednesday, it was reported in Montevideo.

”We are heading towards a basic and equal common system for all Uruguayans and then, yes, with the freedom for (...) different areas to build subsystems, but -above that- basic, common and equal for all,“ argued Nationalist Senator Sergio Botana, who authored the bill.

”This is the destiny of this reform and it is the destiny that our country has in terms of social security, and the Uruguayan way,“ he added.

The lawmaker also admitted some adjustments needed to be made regarding the so-called ”Notary funds,“ which may be introduced by the Lower House.

Botana insisted it was ”paradoxical“ that ”those of us who do not believe in single parties, nor in single chambers, nor in single funds, nor in single unions are the ones who come to build the common system, equal for all, while those who live with equality in their mouths are the ones who oppose the common system, are the ones who oppose ending the privileges with which this law ends.“

Meanwhile, Presidential Secretary Álvaro Delgado said that the project gave ”sustainability, especially to future generations“ in a ”very gradual, very Uruguayan [way], very long term.“

Delgado also pointed out that ”I believe that this government is obsessed with making the reforms that everyone was demanding, but no one was making them.“

”For me, the step taken today, when this reform is voted on the Senate, is a step of political responsibility and I welcome it. I hope that all those who claimed that it had to be done but did not dare to present it will contribute with their vote so that the solutions are on the table,” he added.