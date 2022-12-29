Brazilian investigators find Bolsonaro committed incitement to crime

If prosecuted, Bolsonaro faces between three and six months in prison for unlawful conduct

Brazil's Federal Police (PF) has found evidence proving that President Jair Bolsonaro might have committed the crime of spreading false information about the Covid-19 pandemic when he linked the use of vaccines to the development of the AIDS virus

In the final report submitted to Superior Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes, the investigators believe Bolsonaro should be held accountable for encouraging people not to wear masks.

The investigation was opened at the request of the Senate's Covid Parliamentary Investigative Committee (CPI) after a live broadcast in which Bolsonaro falsely linked vaccines' use to the development of the AIDS virus. Bolsonaro also claimed that most victims died from pneumonia caused by the use of a mask.

The PF requested De Moraes' authorization in August to indict Bolsonaro and take his statement, but the magistrate remained silent. The PF had also requested the Office of the Solicitor General to hear Bolsonaro but to no avail. Bolsonaro's incitement to crime and a misdemeanor for “causing alarm, announcing disaster or non-existent danger” were signaled at that time. Both findings were maintained in the final report released Wednesday.

Bolsonaro was summoned to testify earlier this month but he chose to remain silent.

The PF's final document was delivered to De Moraes, who must now forward it to the Attorney General's Office for a final decision on whether to charge Bolsonaro or not. If prosecuted, Bolsonaro faces between three and six months in prison for unlawful conduct.