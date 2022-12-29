Guns banned in Brasilia during the taking office ceremony of Lula da Silva

29th Thursday, December 2022 - 10:21 UTC

Members of the security forces will be exempt from the ban, along with those employed by private security companies.

Brasilia is on high alert ahead of January first when the president-elect takes office. The Supreme Court has ruled that gun carrying in the Brazilian capital would be banned temporarily until after the swearing-in of Lula da Silva.

In his decision, Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes said civilians in the capital would be unable to carry guns from Wednesday evening until January 2, the day following Lula's inauguration. Violators of the ban will be taken into custody.

Incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino praised the decision, saying it would bolster security during the swearing-in. Dino said Lula's team requested the gun restrictions be put in place.

The decision comes after supporters of right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro rioted in the capital and there were fears of plots on January first. Many Bolsonaro followers believe the presidential election in October was rigged in favor of Lula, and have been protesting ever since..

The rioting took place on December 13, shortly after Lula's victory against Bolsonaro was certified. Bolsonaro supporters sought to storm the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, with rioters also blocking roads and setting vehicles on fire.

Security was also ramped up in Brasilia, with police on December 24 saying they thwarted a bomb plot in an area of the capital near where Lula was staying. Brasilia authorities say they arrested a man with ties to pro-Bolsonaro supporters camped outside the army headquarters.

Lula has blamed Bolsonaro for recent violence in the capital. Bolsonaro has authorized the presidential transition process but refused to concede the election to Lula. He has also anticipated he will not be present at the presidential ceremony on January first and thus will not hand the sash to his successor.

Prior to the October elections, Bolsonaro expressed skepticism of Brazil's electronic voting system, and claimed without evidence that it is susceptible to fraud.