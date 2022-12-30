Azul adds new destinations to/from Montevideo

30th Friday, December 2022

Azul now links Montevideo with Porto Alegre, Florianopolis, Recife, and Foz do Iguazu

Brazilian carrier Azul has added new services to and from Montevideo's Carrasco International Airport, thus increasing the Uruguayan capital's connectivity with destinations in South America's largest country, after direct flights to Foz do Iguazu, Florianópolis, and Recife were introduced.

The new routes are added to the existing one to Porto Alegre and are part of Aeropuertos Uruguay's effort to boost services for the upcoming summer season.

Thus, the Recife-Montevideo route started operating on Sundays, on a weekly basis with Airbus A320neo aircraft seating 174 passengers. The company plans to introduce an additional service on Wednesdays, it was reported.

The route between Foz do Iguaçu and Carrasco operates twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays with Embraer jets seating up to 118 travelers.

Meanwhile, Florianópolis is served on Wednesdays or Sundays with new generation Embraer E2 jets with a capacity for up to 136 passengers per flight.

According to press reports in Montevideo, Uruguay's Ministry of Tourism is considering an incentive program for private airlines, which would consist of companies being rewarded for their “extraordinary or incremental passengers” in a move to make the Uruguayan market more attractive due to the country's difficulties in terms of size to compete with other countries.