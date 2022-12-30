Bolsonaro followers arrested in coup d'état probe

One of the Bolsonaristas arrested calls himself a “defender of the homeland.”

At least eight raids were carried out Thursday and four followers of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro were arrested for their alleged involvement in a plot to prevent President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office this coming Sunday.

“The crimes under investigation are those of qualified damage, arson, criminal association, violent abolition of the rule of law and coup d'état, whose combined maximum penalties amount to 34 years in prison,” said the Federal Police (PF) in a statement after taking into custody four Bolsonaristas following 32 search and seizure warrants in eight states under orders from the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

On December 24 one of Bolsonaro's followers linked to a group of opponents camped outside the army headquarters in Brasilia confessed to making a bomb to trigger a military uprising.

Thursday's deployment was linked to the Dec. 12 incidents when PF premises were attacked and cars set fire following the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader, it was reported.

In the meantime, Lula's relatives were advised not to leave their hotel out of security concerns.

According to Folha de Sao Paulo, four people have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, and Brasília. One of the Bolsonaristas arrested in Brasilia was identified as Klio Hirano, who calls himself a “defender of the homeland” and participated in camps in front of the Army barracks in Brasília.

Also arrested was Átilla Reginaldo Franco de Melo, 41. He campaigned for Bolsonaro in October and even stopped by the Army Headquarters camp in Brasília, along with his wife.

STF Justice Alexandre De Moraes temporarily suspended all authorizations for citizens to bear arms in the Federal District until January 2. Under Bolsonaro, Brazil opened up to people buying guns to arm themselves in self-defense.

Brazil is going through a week marred with uncertainty. Press reports kept announcing that Bolsonaro would fly to Florida for New Year's Eve not to take part in Lula's inauguration. The incumbent head of state has denied all those rumors, which he dubbed as “fake.”