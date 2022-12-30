Brazil lifts entry ban: Maduro may attend Lula's inauguration

Lula will reopen Brazil's embassy in Caracas, which was closed under Bolsonaro's administration

Brazilian authorities have lifted the restrictions banning Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking officials since 2019 from entering the country so that they can attend Sunday's inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, it was published Friday in the Diário Oficial da União (Official Gazette).

The new documents were signed by Deputy Justice Minister Antonio Ramírez Lorenzo, and Foreign Minister Carlos França

The ban had been decreed by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who chose to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Guaidó's own fate in that alleged position was at stake Friday.

Lula, a very close friend of Maduro's and of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, has already pledged to resume diplomatic ties between the two countries.

At least 19 world leaders are expected to attend Lula's inauguration, including the King of Spain and the Presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Germany, and Portugal.

Lula's future Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has also announced that one of his first measures after taking office would be the reopening of the embassy in Caracas which was closed under Bolsonaro.

Last week, Maduro appointed former Venezuelan Consul in Sao Paulo Manuel Vicente Vadell as the next ambassador in Brasilia.