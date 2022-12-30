Buffalo in New York State emerges from “once in a generation storm”

30th Friday, December 2022 - 10:09 UTC Full article

The storm surpassed in ferocity, duration and death toll a 1977 blizzard that went down as the deadliest in the history of Buffalo, after killing nearly 30 people.

.The US city of Buffalo, upstate New York in Eire County emerged on Thursday out of several feet of snow. Buffalo was the epicenter of a major deadly freezing storm that swept across the United States and Canada killing some sixty people of which 37 in Eire County, according to official Mark Poloncarz.

But County officials were now preparing for potential floods due to the weather warming up significantly, with the 4.5 feet of snow which reportedly landed over the city expected to melt, the National Weather service said.

The storm surpassed in ferocity, duration and death toll a 1977 blizzard that went down as the deadliest in the history of Buffalo, after killing nearly 30 people.

Some 500 National Guard members conducted nearly 850 welfare checks on residents who suffered long-term power outages during the storm, Poloncarz said.

“We are fearful there are individuals who may have perished living alone, or two people who are not doing well in an establishment, especially those who still don't have power,” explained Poloncarz..

The driving ban which gripped the city during the storm was replaced by a travel advisory instead. Poloncarz warned on Twitter that hundreds of very large pieces of equipment would still be out on the streets to clear them, urging pedestrians and motorists to exercise caution.

US President Joe Biden announced federal disaster relief for New York state on Monday, to help deal with what was dubbed as a “once-in-a-generation” storm.