Queen's Brian May among the first to be knighted by Charles III as king

31st Saturday, December 2022 - 10:15 UTC Full article

Doctor Brian May was chosen for his contributions to music and charitable works

After being knighted in 2018, Barry Gibb wished Charles would one day become king



Guitarist Brian May of Queen fame has been included in the list of people to be knighted by King Charles III, it was announced Friday in London.

May, who already has a PhD in astrophysics, and is allowed now to choose between being called “Doctor” or “Sir,” has been chosen for his services to music and charitable works.

A fervent animal welfare advocate, May has campaigned against badger and fox hunting through a group he founded in 2010 called Save Me, after the 1980 Queen song. Some of the animals he has rescued over the years have been released onto his land in Windlesham, Surrey.

“For a long time, I felt we had this false idea that we humans are the only important species on the planet and I don't think an alien visitor would see it that way. I think every species and every individual has the right to a decent life and a decent death,” he said.

The New Year's Honour List includes a total of 1,107 people. A total of 305 British Empire Medals, 431 MBEs and 219 OBEs are being awarded.

Besides May, other recipients of a distinction are contemporary artist, writer, and broadcaster Grayson Perry, sportswoman and presenter Denise Lewis, actor Stephen Graham, the Economist Partha Dasgupta, and Chief Rabbi Ephraim Yitzchak Mirvis.

Charles has on numerous occasions participated in knighting ceremonies, albeit as Prince of Wales and on behalf of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away this year. Hence, it will be Charles III's first knighting as reigning monarch.

In 2018 he knighted Barry Gibb, founder and leader of the Bee Gees. After the ceremony, Gibb said: “We've met a few times [with Prince Charles]. He was always very nice to me and I love him. I love him. He is a wonderful man and I hope he is king.”