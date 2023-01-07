Lula to be in Montevideo the day after CELAC summit

7th Saturday, January 2023 - 11:27 UTC

It is expected that both countries' stances regarding Mercosur will be discussed

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is to visit Montevideo on Jan. 25 after spending two days in Buenos Aires, it was announced Friday.

Lula, who took office on Jan. 1, accepted Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou's invitation, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry said Friday in a statement.

Lacalle went to Brasilia together with former Uruguayan Presidents Pepe Mujica and Julio María Sanguinetti to attend Lula's third inauguration as president of South America's largest country. The Workers' Party leader had defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the Oct. 30 runoff.

“I invited him over to Montevideo,” said Lacalle, after greeting the president. “We have the CELAC meeting now on the 24th in Buenos Aires, so it seemed appropriate and I would like to welcome him in Montevideo before or after CELAC,” he added.

“After accepting the invitation of President Lacalle Pou, his Brazilian counterpart, Lula, will visit Uruguay next January 25,” the official statement said. “Both foreign ministers are working on the agenda of this bilateral meeting,” the statement added.

At any rate, it is expected that both countries' stances regarding Mercosur will be discussed. Uruguay has caused a stir in the regional bloc by unilaterally pursuing trade deals with China and other potential customers.

In addition to Argentina and Uruguay, Lula has plans to travel to China, Portugal, and the United States shortly.