Theme cruise ship from Brazil due in Buenos Aires after calls in Uruguay

7th Saturday, January 2023 - 11:15 UTC Full article

Clothing is optional for the open decks and pool areas of the Azamara Pursuit

The luxury cruise ship Azamara Pursuit is due Saturday in Buenos Aires after departing from Brazil and making calls in Montevideo and Punta del Este. Unlike other vessels looking similar on the surface, this particular case is reported to have 564 passengers onboard, most of whom are swinger couples from the United States seeking new experiences with like-minded people.

The ship of the Norwegian-American company Azmara Club Cruises was chartered by the American company SDC (Seek, Discover and Connect) to offer packages to couples interested in exchanges with other couples in an atmosphere of open-door cabins.

The Maltese-flagged Azamara Pursuit is 181 meters long, has a length of 25 meters and a draft of 5.9 meters. It left the port of Rio de Janeiro at 6.07 pm on December 31 for a New Year celebration at sea. Then she docked in at 5.28 pm on Jan. 3 in the bay of Maldonado, Uruguay.

The Azamara Pursuit package includes 8 nights and 9 full days where passengers are assured to “enjoy new themed erotic nights, workshops for couples by industry professionals, provocative pool parties, international DJs, exclusive performances and much more seduction.”

While clothing is optional for the open decks and pool areas, Meet & Greets are offered to help break the ice and meet new couples. Educational seminars “to explore new areas of the lifestyle” are also available.