Biden names two Washington policy veterans as key economic advisors

15th Wednesday, February 2023 - 20:16 UTC Full article

“Lael, one of the country's leading macroeconomists, brings an extraordinary depth of domestic and international economic expertise,” Biden said in a statement.

United States President Joe Biden named two Washington policy veterans as key economic advisers as he faces a Republican-controlled Congress and embarks on a possible re-election run for 2024.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair, German born, Lael Brainard has been picked to lead the National Economic Council (NEC) — a body that advises the president on domestic and international economic policy.

“Lael, one of the country's leading macroeconomists, brings an extraordinary depth of domestic and international economic expertise,” Biden said in a statement.

“She is a trusted veteran across our economic institutions, and understands how the economy affects everyday people,” he added.

Biden also said he was nominating Jared Bernstein — who previously served as Biden's top economist during his time as vice president — to become the chief White House economist as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The president called Bernstein “an expert on worker empowerment and a worker-centric economic policy.”

The two will have to help the White House as it seeks to curb a stubborn inflation problem and support the roll-out of Biden's flagship economic policy, the Inflation Reduction Act, IRA,.