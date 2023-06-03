Covid-19 test or vax no longer required to enter Brazil

3rd Saturday, June 2023 - 12:52 UTC Full article

The isolation of passengers with symptoms compatible with covid-19 or with confirmed contamination is maintained.

In line with the World Health Organization's decision to lift the Covid-19 global emergency, Brazilian authorities decided that both nationals and foreigners entering the South American country no longer need to present proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test, Agencia Brasil reported.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) revoked the two ordinances issued during the pandemic with sanitary measures for foreigners entering the country. According to Anvisa, the end of the requirements was motivated by the World Health Organization's (WHO) decision to declare the end of the state of Public Health Emergency of International Importance, which had been in effect since March 2020.

The agency passed on the guidelines to airlines, border crossings, and port and airport operators in a technical instruction.

”This scenario [end of the international state of emergency] enabled the determination that covid-19 is now an established and ongoing health problem (...) Thus, Brazil no longer requires from travelers of international origin the proof of vaccination against covid-19 or presentation of a negative test result, as well as the implementation by the administrators of passenger terminals and operators of means of transport of measures for prevention and mitigation [reduction] of the disease,” said the technical note.

Despite revoking the requirements for testing or vaccination certificates, Anvisa said in the technical note that it maintained the recommendations for non-pharmacological prevention measures (such as wearing masks), and the standards for notification and response to suspected and confirmed cases.

The points of entry in Brazil, said the technical note, should continue to have updated contingency plans to face future international health emergencies. Measures should also be maintained to ensure the surveillance and care of suspected and confirmed cases of covid.

Anvisa also maintained the obligation of administrators of passenger terminals and means of transportation to report to the regulatory agency any public health event during travel. The isolation of passengers with symptoms compatible with covid-19 or with confirmed contamination is maintained.

In recent months, Anvisa has revoked several regulations related to the pandemic. In March, it dropped the requirement for masks in airports and airplanes, which is now only recommended. Last month, the regulatory agency revoked the health restrictions for cruise ships.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)