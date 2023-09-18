14 killed in Brazilian Amazonia plane crash

The EMB-110 can accommodate up to 18 passengers

Fourteen people were killed during the weekend when an Embraer 110 Bandeirante twin turboprop from Manaus, the capital of the State of Amazonas, tried to land in the tourist resort of Barcelos in heavy rain and poor visibility, it was reported. The aircraft belonged to the ManausAerotáxi company.

All twelve passengers -all male on a fishing tour- and the two crew members perished in the accident, Governor Wilson Lima said on X (formerly Twitter).

Two other planes approaching Barcelos at the time returned to Manaus due to weather conditions.

Initial reports that some of the victims were US nationals were later denied. All the passengers were Brazilian, it was explained.

Lima also explained that the plane had problems landing in the mud, due to the heavy rain that complicated the conditions of the runway.

“We have just finished removing the bodies. They are all Brazilians, tourists. We are in the Amazon summer, sport fishing season. These people were probably going fishing in the Rio Negro,” he said.

The Brazilian-built Embraer EMB-110 “Bandeirante” can accommodate up to 18 passengers.

Barcelos is known for its ecotourism activities and stands out as one of the main sport fishing destinations in Brazil. It is currently in the high rainy season, which runs from September to February.