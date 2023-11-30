Falklands: Work to develop Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy

“This is an important step in advancing work to protect our air, land and water and to reduce the effects of pollution on our natural environment and human health, ”said MLA Pete Biggs

This week the Falklands Islands Executive Council approved consultation for a proposed Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy for the Islands. If finalised, this policy would support the development of a pollution prevention framework and supporting regulations.

The proposed Pollution Prevention and Waste Management Policy aims to provide a clear direction of travel to address the long-term reduction and prevention of pollution and control of waste in the Falklands, in a way that suits the context of the Islands. Work on this policy has been ongoing since February 2023, and has been informed by initial stakeholder engagement before going to ExCo.

As part of the policy development, a public consultation is due to be held in December 2023 to January 2024, which will aim to inform further understanding of how, if finalised, the policy could affect individuals and the private sector.

Portfolio Holder for Environment and Public Infrastructure, MLA Pete Biggs said: “I am delighted that work on this policy can proceed. This is an important step in advancing work to protect our air, land and water and to reduce the effects of pollution on our natural environment and human health. The policy will target improving current waste management practices and setting a precedent for the handling, storage and disposal of waste well in to the future. I hope the community will engage in the upcoming consultation so a final policy can fully reflect the unique circumstances of the Islands.”