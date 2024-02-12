Lacalle Pou insists Venezuela a dictatorship with no free elections

The Uruguayan president criticized those who were unwilling to admit what was going on in Venezuela and argued it must be “for a reason”

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said Sunday from Melo, the capital f of the department (province) of Cerro Largo that the current government of Venezuela was “a dictatorship.”

“Those who do not want to say it, it is for a reason,” the National Party leader went on from the stage where he chose to participate in the local carnival celebrations.

“It is clear. It breaks the eyes that it is a dictatorship, that [in Venezuela] there are no free elections. Today they found out about another person unjustly detained. Whoever does not want to say it has a reason. If he barks, has four legs, and wags his tail, if someone does not tell me that he is a dog, there must be a reason,” Lacalle insisted, most likely with the leftwing Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) in mind albeit not mentioning it by name.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry has recalled Montevideo's Ambassador to Caracas Eber Da Rosa for consultations. “We called him to tell him what is happening in Venezuela. He is the eyes of the government there. It is good to have him as a first source. When something happens in a country, I get informed and I read, but above all, I call the Uruguayan representative to tell us how people live there, what is going on and to tell us the daily reality, which in this case is not very difficult to imagine,” Lacalle explained.

Regarding his impending cabinet reshuffle, Lacalle announced that most announcements will be made between March 2 and 4.

