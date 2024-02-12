Youth Orchestra to perform at Urguay's Artigas Base in Antarctica

The open-air show would be a first of its kind in Antarctica, Dubra explained

Uruguay's Official Service of Broadcasting, Performances, and Shows (Servicio Oficial de Difusión, Representaciones y Espectáculos - Sodre) National Youth Orchestra (OJS) will send a delegation of 16 musicians to the Artigas Scientific Base in Antarctica to give a concert “For Peace and Science” marking the 40th anniversary of the South American country's presence in the area, it was reported in Montevideo.

The concert was announced during a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Javier García, Sodre Chairwoman Adela Dubra; National Audiovisual Communication Service President Gerardo Sotelo, and Uruguayan Antarctic Institute (IAU) head Fernando Colina. At the event, García highlighted the importance of Uruguay being one of the 29 countries that make up the Antarctic Treaty, which began 40 years ago with the installation of the Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base.

The country is part of the group of 29 nations that make up the Antarctic Treaty, he explained. That continent is where the largest freshwater reserve is located and where there is a large supply of minerals, he recalled. The base is also home to Uruguayan scientists who carry out a variety of projects.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this milestone, the National Youth Orchestra of Sodre will give a concert “For Peace and Science” at the site. “It is a very nice sign and speaks very well of Uruguay,” García said.

The orchestra will be represented by a delegation of 16 musicians and its conductor, maestro Ariel Britos, Dubra explained. The outdoor show will take place between Feb. 14 and 15, depending on the weather conditions. It would be the first time that such an event takes place in Antarctica, it was explained. “If the weather conditions are right -between February 14 and 15- they will be able to play outside, in the open air. That would be really historic,” said Dubra.

The show will be broadcast live by Uruguay's public media, through its digital platforms.

The repertoire is to feature Rubén Rada's “Mi país,” “La Cumparsita,” and Rubén Lena's “A Don José” among other melodies

Sotelo underlined the collaborative work that allows the broadcast to be carried out, adapting to the current demands in the production, distribution, and consumption of audiovisual products.

The Artigas Antarctic Scientific Base has been installed there for 40 years and Uruguay is one of the 29 South American countries that are members of the Antarctic Treaty. With this concert, “the OJS will take our culture to the continent of peace and science,” said the president of the Uruguayan Antarctic Institute, Fernando Colina.