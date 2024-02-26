English tourist dies during flight from Falklands to Punta Arenas

A British passenger flying with his wife from the Falkland Islands to Punta Arenas arrived dead at the Chilean airport. The 59-year-old English tourist and his wife were planning to catch a connecting flight to Santiago de Chile.

This happened during the hour long trip from Mount Pleasant international airport to Punta Arenas in the weekly Saturday flight to the Falklands..

The LATAM airline flight, which carried the British couple among its passengers, was met upon arrival at Carlos Ibanez del Campo Airport by a homicide unit. Deputy Commissioner Diego Díaz confirmed the police's presence, sparking initial speculation about the circumstances surrounding the tourist’s death, but the speculation was quickly dispelled as initial investigations revealed no suspicious circumstances. The man's wife, interviewed by the police, disclosed that her husband had been battling several underlying health issues.

The deceased’s wife’s testimonies to the police hinted at a range of health problems her husband faced, which might have contributed to his untimely death. A scheduled post-mortem examination is expected to shed more light on the exact cause of death, with natural causes being the anticipated conclusion.