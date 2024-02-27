Falklands National Park consultation on Hill Cove Mountains in West island

The consultation will run from Monday 26 February to Sunday 7 April 2024. Feedback will help refine final policy and plan submitted to Ex-Co in mid-2024.(Pic Falkland Conservation)

The Falkland Islands Environment Department has launched a consultation on the proposed designation of the FIG owned land in the Hill Cove Mountains on West Falkland as a National Park.

A draft policy and management plan has been prepared which sets out the policy basis for the proposal, informs the regulations that will be developed to designate the park and manage the activities that occur in it. The National Park would be managed to conserve and protect its significant natural, cultural and landscape values. Outdoor recreation and tourism will be encouraged to occur in harmony with those values.

Specific issues for consideration include; accessing the park, off-road driving, sheep grazing, managing the risk of fire, ensuring visitor safety, and providing infrastructure and facilities. The consultation seeks feedback from across the Islands on these issues.

The consultation will run from Monday 26 February to Sunday 7 April 2024

The feedback received during the consultation will be presented to decision makers, and will be used to refine the final policy and management plan submitted to Executive Council in mid-2024.

A series of information drop-in sessions will be held in Stanley and Camp in March, details on these will be released soon. All consultation materials and information on how to respond can be found at, https://www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations

Alternatively, paper versions of the consultation can be found in the Post Office or the Christie Community Library, or you can email the Environment Department at environment@sec.gov.fk or phone 28449.