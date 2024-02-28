Falklands Fortuna Ltd. shows its state of the art stern trawler Prion

Fortuna Ltd are delighted to welcome the new stern trawler Prion down the slip in Marin, Spain.
In this next phase of the multi million pound investment in the Falklands, currently underway, the 85 metre Prion is part of a fleet wide replacement program which is making the Falklands fleet one of the most modern, efficient and safest in the world, providing security and laying a strong foundation for many years ahead.
James Wallace
Managing Director
Fortuna Ltd
See more info: Fortuna announces the construction of a new trawler
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook