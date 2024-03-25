New Director of Operations for South Georgia

25th Monday, March 2024 - 20:51 UTC Full article

Governor Blake next to Steve and Mairi

New Director of Operations for the Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, SGSSI. Mairi MacLeod is a veteran of British Antarctic Survey and has done volunteer work with the South Georgia Heritage Trust.

During a handover ceremony at Government House in Stanley, Falklands Governor and South Georgia Commissioner Alison Blake CMG, the departing SGSSI government Director of Operations, Steve Winn was wished all the best in his next adventure and Mairi was welcomed.

Mairi has worked in operations and logistics in several sectors globally, starting her career as a site engineer in the Highlands of Scotland before travelling overseas to work on contracts in both humanitarian, logistics and operations roles.

Her track record includes time spent with Medicin Sans Frontier, MdM, ALE and White Desert, switching between both sectors and climates over the years. She has worked in operations in the UK health sector since the pandemic and joins GSGSSI from a short sabbatical as an ERU Air Operations delegate with the British Red Cross in Egypt.

She previously worked on South Georgia with BAS at King Edward Point, and again several years later as a volunteer with the South Georgia Heritage Trust.

Mairi has family ties to South Georgia, as her Father was a radio officer for Salvesens in the late 1960’s. She is looking forward to exploring the Falklands and revisiting South Georgia.