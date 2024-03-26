Argentina not using dengue vax for now despite soaring number of cases

Argentina has recorded 106 confirmed dengue-caused deaths so far this year

Health Ministers from Argentina's 24 districts (23 provinces plus the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires -CABA-) convened Monday with their federal government colleague, Mario Russo, to review the situation of dengue fever nationwide and agreed to review the use of the Japanese-developed Qdenga vaccine next year.

The 25 healthcare experts concurred that the drug's efficacy is still unknown and agreed to gather more information before making a final decision on its applicability.

“There will continue to be dengue in the coming years, the vaccine is being applied in Brazil. We have to see if it is going to be incorporated into the vaccine calendar for next year because, for now, there are not enough recommendations to give it. In almost no country is it part of the calendar,” Buenos Aires Province Health Minister Nicolás Kreplak explained after the encounter.

“We are absolutely open to listening to all of you and defining a priority agenda,” said Russo at the beginning of the meeting.

Health Ministry experts insisted that the Q denga drug was effective for patients between 4 and 16 years but whatever happened to those outside that age group was yet to determined. In that regard, Brazil's experience using the treatment will be significant, it was explained.

Russo took heavy flak for what was dubbed an overcautious approach amid a soaring number of cases. Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni argued, however, that Russo had been present in the media and also “through communiqués.”

“The key to dengue is prevention and the vaccine has not shown to be effective in combating an outbreak,” Adorni stressed.

Argentina has recorded 151,310 cases of dengue fever and 106 confirmed deaths so far this year, which exceeds the figures for all of 2023.

During the encounter of the so-called Federal Health Council (Cofesa), the national flu vaccination campaign for the winter season was launched. The measure seeks to avoid complications, hospitalizations, sequelae, and death caused by the influenza virus among at-risk groups.