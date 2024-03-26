Falkland Islands' A+ rating retained, signals economic strength

“The continued A+ rating provides an excellent position to support our future budgetary decisions,” Financial Secretary Pat Clunie said

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has announced the retention of its global A+ sovereign rating by S&P Global Ratings, with a stable outlook. This rating reflects the government's strong financial capacity and prudent fiscal policies.

Financial Secretary, Pat Clunie, emphasized the significance of this rating, stating, “The continued A+ rating provides an excellent position to support our future budgetary decisions, economic growth, and is something the Falklands should be proud of.”

MLA Roger Spink, Portfolio Lead for Government Services, highlighted the role of stability and prudent governance in achieving this rating: “Retaining this status sends a strong signal of economic strength, and continues to provide the Falklands community and outside investors with the reassurance that we are careful stewards of our economy and government finances. My congratulations must go to the Honourable Financial Secretary and his team on all the hard work they have put in to maintain this healthy position.”

The A+ investment grade credit rating means that the government has continued to demonstrate sufficient and strong capacity to meet its financial commitments, including maintaining a good future outlook. ”Our robust economic position is supported by prudent financial decision-making,” FIG stated on Tuesday.