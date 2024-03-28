Venezuela: Rosales claims he is not Maduro's candidate

Besides Rosales, most “opposition” candidates are believed to be collaborators of the ruling party

Former Zulia governor Manuel Rosales, who once challenged the late Hugo Chávez Frías for Venezuela's presidency, said he was willing to withdraw from this year's July 28 elections if another opposition candidate made it through the restrictions imposed by Nicolás Maduro's regime. “I am not Maduro's candidate,” he insisted after becoming the most prominent contender on behalf of a fragmented opposition.

María Corina Machado's Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD) was unable to access the National Electoral Council's (CNE) online platform to register Corina Yoris for this year's elections.

“I tell you with my heart in my hand. Look for a negotiation, look for a candidate that will overcome the obstacles of the Government, and I will hand over the candidacy to whoever you want,” said Rosales. The Governor of Zulia thus replied to those claiming he had reached an agreement with Maduro and insisted he would remain at the helm of the State until Zulia decides otherwise.

“Do not wage a dirty war on the people of Venezuela. Do not leave the people of Venezuela with no way out,” insisted the 71-year-old Rosales, a presidential candidate in 2006.

He also claimed that some political factions had “spent millions of dollars” to project a “dirty war” against him and portray him as an ally of the President. “Every poisoned dart” and every “slander they throw” against him will only serve to help “Maduro underhandedly,” he stressed.

Regarding Maduro's threat against citizens to turn up at the polling stations and vote for him or face losing their food rations known as CLAP boxes, Rosales agreed it constituted blackmail but was nonetheless useless because salaries were miserable and people stood almost nothing to lose.

“I had to make a decision and I made it, it was a gesture of responsibility: either I left the ship adrift and we left Maduro there for 6 years, or I told Venezuela that on July 28 we are going to get Maduro out at the voting points,” he also underlined.

Meanwhile, Washington condemned Wednesday the CNE's actions banning opposition candidates from running. “The CNE's acceptance of only those opposition candidates with whom Maduro and his representatives feel comfortable runs counter to competitive and inclusive elections that the Venezuelan people and the international community will consider legitimate,” said State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller in a statement.

Besides Rosales, most outside candidates, officially not linked with Maduro's government, are believed to be “alacranes” (or “collaborators”) of the ruling party.