Airfield resurfacing project in the Falkland Islands completed

Workers taking part in the resurfacing of the alpha loop. MOD Crown Copyright MOD – Cpl Laura Wing.

The British Government Defense Infrastructure Organization (DIO) has completed an £8.9 million project to resurface the alpha loop at Mount Pleasant Complex airfield on the Falkland Islands.

The loop is part of the taxiway system which allows aircraft to move to and from the runways. DIO worked with contractor Mitie and British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) staff to facilitate the landmark delivery of the project.

The work progressed rapidly from concept to delivery within one financial year, having been initiated due to the degradation of the previous surface. If left untreated, it would eventually have threatened closure of the airbridge from the UK.

The logistical challenge was significant. The team needed to transport an entire concrete batching plant and vast amounts of heavy plant equipment over 8,000 miles from the UK to the Falkland Islands, an extraordinary achievement given the timeframe and challenging weather conditions. The team completed the 9,400m2 resurfacing project in less than a month, removing 3,500 tons of concrete, initially laid 40 years ago, and replacing it with stone mastic asphalt.

Maj Dan Ellis, Project Manager, commented: “Having been set up for success by my predecessor Major James Grant, seeing through the delivery of this project has been a tremendous privilege and great professional learning experience. Working closely with DIO and Mount Pleasant Complex staff, as well as with Mitie Defence and their sub-contractors has been the key to success. The speedy delivery of the Alpha Loop project should now serve as a showcase example of what can be achieved.

Charlie Antelme, Managing Director, Defense, Mitie, said: ”Our refurbishment of the Alpha Loop taxiway system at the Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falklands will support the critical operations on-site for years to come, following the success of our resurfacing project on the runway last year.

“Our essential work on this project will allow aircraft to move safely across runways, and will support a seamless process for aircraft landing and taking off at the airfield. We’re incredibly proud of the team for their swift and professional completion of this complex task and their continued support of our Armed Forces overseas”.

Main contractors Mitie, and subcontractors Dyer & Butler and Associated Asphalt, worked through challenging conditions and used local companies where possible, supporting the Falkland Islands’ economy.

The first aircraft used the newly resurfaced Alpha Loop the same day it was finished.