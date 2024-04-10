Petrobras finds oil not far from Amazon River mouth

10th Wednesday, April 2024

Petrobras' deep sea explorations have drawn heavy criticism from environmentalist groups

Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras said Wednesday it had discovered a new reservoir in the ultra-deep waters of the Potiguar Basin, in the Anhangá exploratory well, located between the states of Amapá and Rio Grande do Norte.

The area is known as “the equatorial margin” and marks an exploration frontier for Petrobras' ventures in deep and ultra-deep waters. Despite its potential in the oil and gas sectors, there are numerous objections stemming from environmental concerns given its proximity to the mouth of the Amazon River. In addition to the Potiguar Basin, the equatorial margin includes the Foz do Amazonas, Pará-Maranhão, Barreirinhos, and Ceará basins.

According to Petrobras, the oil accumulation was found at a depth of 2,196 meters. The Anhangá well is located near the border between the states of Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte, about 190 kilometers from Fortaleza and 250 kilometers from Natal.

In addition to becoming a new achievement for the milestone-rich administration of Jean-Paul Prates who took the helm of Petrobras at the start of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's third term, it was also the second discovery in the Potiguar Basin this year.

In January, the company found hydrocarbons in the Pitu Oeste well, some 24 kilometers from Anhangá. The state-owned company assured that the discoveries still “deserve further evaluation”. Petrobras is the operator of both concessions and has 100% participation.

According to Petrobras, during the drilling of these wells, there have been no incidents with workers or related to the environment.

In addition to the activities in the Brazilian equatorial margin, the Brazilian state-owned company acquired new blocks in the Pelotas Basin, in southern Brazil, in 2023, as well as stakes in three exploratory blocks in Sao Tome and Principe, a coastal country in West Africa.

Petrobras plans to invest US$ 7.5 billion in exploration until 2028, of which US$ 3.1 billion will go to the Equatorial Margin, during which time 16 new exploratory wells will be drilled in that area alone.

Prates' achievements also include the highest profits without selling refineries, pipelines, or subsidiaries; ten company market value records throughout 2023; the highest value on the Stock Exchange; and the company's return to the international stage.