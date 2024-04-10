South Georgia: Invitation to submit proposals to act as Mint for Commemorative Coins

10th Wednesday, April 2024 - 11:09 UTC Full article

Alison Blake CMG is the Commissioner of the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands is also Governor of the Falkland Islands

The Commissioner of the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands has invited proposals to act as the Government’s Mint for the production of commemorative coins.

The Commissioner is seeking to appoint a suitably competent and experienced Mint that can provide high quality commemorative coins in accordance with designs and specifications provided by the Government.

Without seeking to limit the scope of service being sought it is contemplated that the Government will require:

• Minting of commemorative coins of up to £20 denomination for a gold coin and up to £5 denomination for a coin in any other metal (or combinations of metals and other materials);

• Design services for single commemorative coins or sets of commemorative coins to be developed in consultation with the Government;

• Marketing, packaging and sales services for commemorative coins across international markets;

• Other related matters; and as needs be;

• General advice on matters pertaining to commemorative coinage.