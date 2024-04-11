Ferries breakdown leave West Falkland and outer islands sea isolated

Concordia Bay is back in Stanley and it has been concluded that it has suffered a failure of its bow thruster making the vessel unserviceable in its current state.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) was notified on Friday 5 April 2024 by Workboat Services Limited that Concordia Bay, the vessel contracted to undertake the Ferry and Coastal Shipping contract, had suffered a mechanical failure.

Workboat Services Limited are currently working with suppliers and hope to bring the vessel back into service at the earliest opportunity. All Ferry and Coastal Shipping services are suspended during this period.

Once definitive timelines for repair are known, Workboat Services Limited and FIG will jointly advertise a revised Ferry and Coastal shipping schedule, taking into account urgent needs as a priority.

Deputy Director of Development and Commercial Services, and contract manager for the Ferry and Coastal Shipping contract, Steve Dent said: “Concordia Bay is an essential lifeline for West Falklands and outer islands residents and we will endeavour to work with Workboat Services Limited to bring Concordia Bay back on-line as soon as possible. Any customer who has an urgent requirement for a vessel call or ferry journey is encouraged to contact me as soon as possible so that I can work with Workboat Services to prioritize the revised schedule. I can be contacted via e-mail on sdent@sec.gov.fk”