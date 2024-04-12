Presidents Peña and Lacalle Pou fly together to Uruguay

Both leaders boarded a Paraguayan Air Force aircraft after attending a South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) event

After attending a South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) event in Luque on Thursday, Presidents Luis Lacalle Pou and Santiago Peña flew to Uruguay for further engagements.

Before leaving Paraguay, the Uruguayan Lacalle Pou highlighted FIFA's “disruptive attitude” and pointed out that “the roots that are not seen are important, and FIFA appeals to continue promoting these roots” while Peña said that the 2030 World Cup to be played partly in the region will prove “that South America continues to be the great protagonist of world football.”

“This ball is going to unite us again in huge dreams and hopes, other feelings that go far beyond sport,” Peña also pointed out.

Then Peña went to the Uruguayan exclusive beach resort of Punta del Este to promote Paraguay as an attractive investment destination and convey to potential investors his country's progress in creating new business opportunities. Peña is due back in Paraguay on Friday, Presidential Spokeswoman Paula Carro said.

Peña and Lacalle Pou traveled together on a Paraguayan Air Force transport aircraft from the Silvio Pettirossi airport in Luque, which serves Asunción.

During their encounter on Wednesday at the López Palace, Peña and Lacalle Pou discussed the bilateral agenda ahead of the April 25 Paraguay-Uruguay Political Consultations Meeting. They also reviewed the Paraguay-Parana waterway and the “importance of energizing the external relations agenda” of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

“With President @LuisLacallePou we are determined to deepen our bilateral relationship,” wrote Peña on X. “We reaffirmed our commitment to increase trade exchange, guarantee the free circulation of goods and services, as well as the promotion of investments to boost the development of our countries,” he added.