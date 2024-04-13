Argentine President and his romantic partner part company

13th Saturday, April 2024 - 10:37 UTC Full article

Milei's partnership with Florez had been regarded as an arrangement to mask his bachelorhood during last year's campaign

Argentine President Javier Milei Friday announced through a posting on X the end of his romantic partnership with comedian Fátima Florez.

“As a result of the overwhelming professional success that Fátima is experiencing, of whom I am extremely proud, she has received numerous job proposals to work both in the United States and Europe” which in addition “to the complex task that I am facing today and that the Argentines have entrusted me with, has led us to live apart, making it impossible for us to have the couple's relationship that we would like to have, despite how much we love each other. That is why we decided to end our relationship and maintain a bond of friendship given how much we feel for each other and how much we love, respect, and admire each other,” Milei wrote.

Como resultado del arrollador éxito profesional que está viviendo Fátima, de quien me siento sumamente orgulloso, ha recibido numerosas propuestas laborales para trabajar tanto en Estados Unidos como en Europa. Esto, sumado a la compleja tarea que hoy enfrento y que los… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) April 13, 2024

Milei and Florez had been together in Miami earlier this week when the President was given a distinction by a local Jewish community alongside his sister and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei.

According to Argentine media, Milei's partnership with Florez had been regarded by many as an arrangement to mask his bachelorhood during last year's campaign and has now served its purpose. “Of course, there is no way to prove it,” admitted Minuto Uno.

Replying to the President's announcement, many social media users joked that the door was now open for Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who has been reported to be a huge fan of Milei's.