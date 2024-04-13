Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, April 13th 2024 - 13:14 UTC

 

 

Argentine President and his romantic partner part company

Saturday, April 13th 2024 - 10:37 UTC
Full article 1 comment
Milei's partnership with Florez had been regarded as an arrangement to mask his bachelorhood during last year's campaign Milei's partnership with Florez had been regarded as an arrangement to mask his bachelorhood during last year's campaign

Argentine President Javier Milei Friday announced through a posting on X the end of his romantic partnership with comedian Fátima Florez.

“As a result of the overwhelming professional success that Fátima is experiencing, of whom I am extremely proud, she has received numerous job proposals to work both in the United States and Europe” which in addition “to the complex task that I am facing today and that the Argentines have entrusted me with, has led us to live apart, making it impossible for us to have the couple's relationship that we would like to have, despite how much we love each other. That is why we decided to end our relationship and maintain a bond of friendship given how much we feel for each other and how much we love, respect, and admire each other,” Milei wrote.

Milei and Florez had been together in Miami earlier this week when the President was given a distinction by a local Jewish community alongside his sister and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei.

According to Argentine media, Milei's partnership with Florez had been regarded by many as an arrangement to mask his bachelorhood during last year's campaign and has now served its purpose. “Of course, there is no way to prove it,” admitted Minuto Uno.

Replying to the President's announcement, many social media users joked that the door was now open for Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who has been reported to be a huge fan of Milei's.

Categories: Politics, Argentina.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Chicureo

    Congratulations for our Argentine friends!
    Love can be wonderful for the couple...

    Meanwhile today my family are enjoying freshly harvested peaches with Chile Champagne.

    The authentic Italian Bellini, like the one first made in Harry's Bar in Venice, combine one part fresh peach puree with two parts Prosecco.

    An absolutely marvelous beverage!

    * * *

    To all MP readers enduring Skippy's diatribes:

    Six years ago:
    https://youtu.be/LBBrSSyp7_M?si=LYzv3efw27Q5Iau0

    ¡Saludos de La Dehesa!

    Posted 17 minutes ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 