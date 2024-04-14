Iran launches missile and drone wave against Israel, prompting international alarm

Iran initiated a barrage of missiles and drones against Israel on Saturday in response to the recent attack on its consulate in Syria, attributed to Israel, sparking concerns of escalating tensions and potential conflict.

The offensive, the first direct strike by Iran on Israeli territory, was confirmed by the Revolutionary Guard as retaliation for the bombing of the consulate in Damascus on April 1, resulting in the death of seven Revolutionary Guard members.

Iran invoked Article 51 of the United Nations Charter through its mission to the UN, justifying the attack as “legitimate defense” in response to the “aggression of the Zionist regime against our diplomatic mission in Damascus.”

In response, Israel called on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to explicitly condemn Iran for its attack on Israeli territory.

“We have a right to defend ourselves against any threat,” stated Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Iran's Minister of Defense, warning of a “strong” response to any country facilitating attacks on Iranian soil.

Israel, anticipating the Iranian retaliation, plans to deliver a “significant response” to the attack, according to an unnamed official speaking to Israeli Channel 12.

Early Sunday, air raid sirens sounded across various parts of Israel, including southern and northern regions, near the Dead Sea, and Jerusalem, where more than half a dozen explosions were heard, likely indicating intercepted attacks.

Videos circulated on social media showing unverified interceptions of alleged drones over the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site.

In a tragic development, a ten-year-old boy from a Bedouin community in southern Israel is in “critical condition” after being injured by shrapnel during the Iranian drone attack, according to Magen David Adom emergency service.

“The air defense system is fully operational and is intercepting threats where necessary, even at this moment,” stated military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, noting that explosions may occur due to interceptions or debris falling.

The international community, including the United Kingdom, European Union, United States, France, and Italy, swiftly condemned the Iranian attack and expressed deep concern over the heightened violence in the region.

President Joe Biden convened his National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to monitor the situation, affirming unwavering support for Israel against Iran.

In response to the escalation, the British government strongly condemned the attack and authorized the deployment of additional aircraft and refueling tanks in the Middle East, confirmed British Defense Minister Grant Shapps.

France also condemned the aggression, warning of the risk of military escalation posed by Iran's “unprecedented action” and its destabilizing behavior.

The situation remains tense as the international community closely monitors developments in the region, urging restraint and de-escalation to prevent further violence. Source: EFE