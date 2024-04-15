Falklands celebrate close bonds with BAS and RRS Sir David Attenborough

15th Monday, April 2024

Governor Blake visiting RRS Sir David Attenborough (Pic @GHFalklands)

Govenor Blake with members of BAS and RRSDA (Pic @GHFalklands)

A year ago the Falkland Islands Governor Alison Blake CMG and members of the Falklands community were welcomed onboard the state of the art icebreaker RRS Sir David Attenborough. This week the Governor invited some of the crew of the Falklands flagged Sir David Attenborough before they departed for BAS bases in Antarctica.

During the reception and later toast, Governor Blake reflected on the significance of the ties in the Southern Ocean and “the vessels that support the UK scientific research and the three Overseas Territories in the region, plus the people who live and work, and care for the environment down here”.

Captain Whitley underlined the long history of cooperation between British Antarctic Survey and the Falklands. “We remain really proud about our links to the Islands and the ongoing relationship that we receive, and also the fact that RRS SDA is registered here in Stanley, so we really take pride in that and access to the facilities offered.

”Falklands are the perfect gateway to Antarctica and ia a huge help to our operators, so on behalf of all the RRSSDA thank you to all those involved in Falklands and the wider community for their ongoing efforts and support in helping us achieve what we have to do“.

For the Falkland Islands government, MLA Pete Biggs said it was a wonderful occasion to welcome the RRS Sir David Attenborough and the ship's company to the Falklands, because ”here in the Falklands we are very proud of our association with BAS and all that is achieved over the many years”.

Finally Governor Blake invited a toast for RRSSDA and the links between the Overseas Territories in the wonderful Southern Ocean.