Ten dead as Malaysian Navy helicopters collide mid-air

23rd Tuesday, April 2024 - 14:49 UTC

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning in Malaysia as two navy helicopters collided mid-air during a rehearsal for a military parade, resulting in the loss of all 10 crew members on board.

The collision took place at approximately 09:30 local time (02:30 BST) in the town of Lumut, where a Royal Malaysian Navy base is situated. Both helicopters were flying in formation when one inadvertently clipped the rotor of the other, causing both aircraft to plummet to the ground.

Footage captured by local media depicted the devastating moment of impact, as the helicopters crashed onto the ground and into nearby structures. The Royal Malaysian Navy confirmed that there were no survivors.

“All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains were sent to the [Lumut] Military Hospital for identification,” stated the Navy in an official statement. Additionally, a committee will be formed to investigate the cause of the tragic incident.

The HOM M503-3 helicopter, carrying seven individuals, crashed onto a running track, while the Fennec M502-6 helicopter, with three occupants, collided into a swimming pool nearby.

Authorities from the state's fire and rescue department were alerted to the scene at 09:50 local time (01:50 GMT), initiating rescue and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims in a statement posted on X, offering prayers for strength in the face of this calamity. “The nation mourns the heart-wrenching and soul-wrenching tragedy,” he remarked.

This incident comes just weeks after a Malaysian coast guard helicopter crashed into the sea off Angsa Island during a routine training flight in March. In that instance, all crew members were successfully rescued by local fishermen after being located in the water.