60-year-old lawyer qualifies for Miss Argentina contest

Sixty-year-old lawyer and journalist Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez was chosen to represent the province of Buenos Aires in the Miss Argentine for Miss Universe contest. The winner outperformed 34 other contenders to qualify for the May 25 showdown with candidates from the other territories, aged between 18 and 40. Buenos Aires' runner-up was aged 73.

Rodriguez's participation in the pageant was only possible this year after a rule change late last year eliminating the age limit. Since 1958, participants had to be between 18 and 28 years old. Today it is only necessary to be of legal age.

Alejandra Rodríguez studied journalism at Universidad Nacional de La Plata's (UNLP) Escuela Superior de Periodismo before it became a full School and later graduated as a lawyer. She is neither married nor in a relationship.

Miss Universe Buenos Aires said she usually goes for walks, does physical activity, and eats healthy food. “I am very excited and honored to have won the Miss Buenos Aires 2024 title. I want to show all women that beauty has no age and that we can break barriers,” she said.

“I trained physically, worked on my confidence, and improved my skills on stage. I wanted to show that female empowerment has no limits,” she also pointed out in a TV interview.

“I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation. I am determined to fight for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024,” she stressed.

“Beauty has no expiration date, to be beautiful you just need to trust yourself and be authentic,” she assured.