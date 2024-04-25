Falklands' KEM Hospital modernization includes improvement of Pathology Laboratories

25th Thursday, April 2024 - 06:32 UTC Full article

The works at KEMH will also specifically address the urgent need for replacing the existing Autoclaves that currently are at the end of their service life.

Following the approval by the Falkland Islands Executive Council (ExCo) on Tuesday 23 April 2024, the Directorate of Health and Social Service (DHSS) and the Public Works Department (PWD), are delighted to announce that the Phase 1 of the redevelopment of the Pathology Laboratories at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital (KEMH) will begin this initiative.

The approved works, align with the ongoing efforts to modernize and improve infrastructure at KEMH, will create new lab spaces for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) diagnostics, and increase the capacity for essential testing. The project will also enhance the current laboratory layout for better efficiency and improve staff safety and wellbeing. The works will also specifically address the urgent need for replacing the existing Autoclaves that currently are at the end of their service life.

This redevelopment is part of a broader initiative under the Islands Plan 2022-2026 to bolster the Falkland Islands’ healthcare system and marks a significant progression in the strategic enhancement of healthcare infrastructure.

On competition of Phase 1 of the project, further phases are planned with ongoing design work being undertaken to continue to expand and enhance the Pathology Laboratories ensuring the facility continues to modernize and meet evolving health care needs.

Interim Laboratory Manager Chester Crowie said “This is an extremely welcome development for KEMH, Pathology and the Falklands community as a whole. This will allow us to improve services and maintain current established services within the Laboratory and is a much-needed first step to modernizing our labs.”

Portfolio holder for Health and Social Services, MLA John Birmingham added: “This commitment to upgrading the Pathology Labs, which are of primary importance to the smooth running of the Falkland Islands Health & Medical Services, underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of healthcare delivery for the Islands.

“By modernizing our laboratory spaces, particularly with the incorporation of PCR diagnostics and increased testing capacity, we are prioritizing the efficiency and effectiveness of essential healthcare services – and supporting the growth of capability whose central work has been highlighted in recent years, especially amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic and the ongoing risks posed by Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.

“Additional focus on enhancing staff safety and wellbeing within the labs is also welcomed to make sure that the KEMH staff are safe while undertaking the key work they do.”