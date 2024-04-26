Falklands honors and celebrates Zimbabwe Day with deminer families

One of the more than sixty different nationalities that make up the Falkland Islands community and have chosen to call the Islands is Zimbabwe, from the heart of Africa, and accordingly, the Falklands ever so grateful distinguished them at their national day at Government House.

Zimbabwe Day was celebrated with a reception on April 18, with members of the Zimbabwe community gathered to celebrate the day their country gained independence 44 years ago.

Acting Governor Dave Morgan, shared some fun facts, including that as of the 2021 there were 72 Zimbabweans resident in the Falkland Islands.

This is because many Zimbabweans came to the Falklands to clear thousands of landmines from the 1982 war, and as experts did a magnificent job during several seasons, opening spaces and beaches that had been out of bounds for decades.

MLA Pete Biggs told the crowd: “it's fascinating when you think of the chain of circumstances that led us all here tonight” mentioning the demining project that led to many Zimbabweans coming to the Islands: “now people from Zimbabwe are making their own mark here and are now involved in most walks of life in the Falklands community.”

Tsitsi Chitsiku for the community finished the speeches by speaking to the guests about a sense of belonging, and adopted homes: “a lot of us have decided to make the Falkland Islands our home, and we are happy here. But there is that special place that remains in our heart, a place of origin. That is what we are celebrating. That place of origin which remains in the heart, a place we are very sentimental about.”

Tsitsi spoke about when her friends from the Falklands visited Zimbabwe and she was able to see the country through the eyes of visitors, “it's a beautiful country,” The speeches finished with a rendition of the national anthem, and the guests continued celebrating into the evening.