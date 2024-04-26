US sanctions: Cubana flights to Buenos Aires lifted after refueling is denied

26th Friday, April 2024

Cubana had resumed its services to Buenos Aires almost a year ago

As President Javier Milei's Argentina deepens its allegiance to the United States, Cuba's flag carrier Cubana lifted this week its regular service between Buenos Aires and Havana after fuel suppliers announced they would no longer be serving a company blacklisted from Washington in what seems like an encore of what happened to the Emtrasur Boeing 747-300 freighter flying under the Venezuelan flag following a spell with Iran's Mahan Air.

Cubana de Aviación was forced to cancel flights CU360/CU361 on April 23rd and 24th because of the measure announced at the Ezeiza International Airport serving the Argentine capital. Cubana's CEO Arsenio Arocha Elías-Moisés explained that due to the untimely measure suspending refueling its Cuban-flagged aircraft within the Argentine Republic, flights CU360/CU361 had to be canceled.

The company also highlighted that Cubana flights performed by its own Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft or provided by leased aircraft from Spain's Plus Ultra had been duly authorized by Argentina's National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC).

Regarding passengers affected by the measure, Cubana said it would refund 100% of all unused tickets while travelers needing to return to their countries having flown the first leg would be granted seats in other commercial airlines in the coming days.

According to an undated statement from the Cuban carrier, Argentina invoked “provisions of the US blockade measures against Cuba.” The measure reached non-Cuban-flagged aircraft leased by Cubana for these flights, which has “prevented the airline from fulfilling its commitments to these passengers,” it was also explained. The Cuban authorities insisted that these events were “beyond any decision of Cubana de Aviación.”

Washington's sanctions against Cuba for over six decades include companies doing business with Havana. Cubana also serves Madrid and Caracas.

Between January and March this year, the number of Argentine travelers to Cuba increased by 44% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 12,753 people.

In relaying the news, Cubadebate Editor Randy Alonso Falcón also denounced Milei's government: “The hairy hand of the blockade allied to Milei's chainsaw. A whole carnal relationship. Shame on the government,” he wrote days after the Argentine head of State's full commitment to Washington involving the purchase of second-hand F-16 US-built fighter jets from Denmark and other announcements alongside US Southern Command Chief General Laura Richardson.

Since taking office on Dec. 10, Milei has not appointed a new Ambassador to Havana, Caracas, or Managua, while Aerolineas Argentinas no longer flies to the José Martí Airport in the Cuban capital.