Embraer announces investment for new plant

29th Monday, April 2024 - 10:27 UTC Full article

Embraer “has always been a source of pride for this country,” Lula stressed

Brazilian Aircraft manufacturer Embraer, arguably the world's third-largest, plans to invest R$ 2 billion (about US$ 390 million) in a new plant this year, it was announced last week before President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The manufacturer hired 1,500 new workers last year for a 19,000 labor force it had before the pandemic.

“I'm at a company that has always been a source of pride for this country,” Lula stressed. “You have to dream big. If Ozíres [Silva, Embraer's founder] hadn't thought big, we wouldn't have Embraer. Great things are the result of great courage, not cowardice. I want you to know that this is a very historic moment for me,” he added.

“We are investing close to 2 billion reais this year and generating more than 900 direct jobs in our factories in Brazil,” Embraer President Francisco Gomes Neto said during a ceremony at the company's facilities in São José dos Campos, in the State of São Paulo marking the delivery of a 195-E2 passenger jet to Azul for regional services. The airline has placed orders for 13 new Embraer aircraft this year, which entails investments around R$ 3 billion reais (US$ 586 million). Lula urged other Brazilian carriers to purchase Embraer aircraft to renew their fleets.

“In the United States, 50% is with Boeing aircraft. In France, out of 100% of aviation, 41% is with Airbus aircraft. And, in Brazil, out of 100% of Brazilian aviation, only 12% are Embraer aircraft,” argued Ports and Airports Silvio Costa Filho. He also underlined that in just over a year, Brazil has increased the number of passengers transported by 15% and he foresees 140 million passengers transported every year in the near future.

“When Azul was founded in 2008, 50 million passengers were transported by all the companies in Brazil. This year alone, Azul will transport 35 million,” Azul CEO John Rodgerson underlined.

Created by the Brazilian State in 1969, Embraer has manufactured and sold more than 8,000 airplanes which today transport around 145 million passengers a year worldwide. It was privatized in 1994, but the State still has the final say in the company's strategic decisions. In addition to manufacturing commercial and private aircraft, the company manufactures military aircraft, such as the KC-390 freighter and the Super Tucano, as well as agricultural aircraft.

From São José dos Campos, Lula went to the capital of São Paulo, where he spent the weekend. He was to return to Brasília on Sunday.